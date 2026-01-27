NextEra Energy, Inc. Q4 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.535 billion, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $1.203 billion, or $0.58 per share, last year.

Excluding items, NextEra Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.133 billion or $0.54 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 20.7% to $6.500 billion from $5.385 billion last year.

NextEra Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.535 Bln. vs. $1.203 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.73 vs. $0.58 last year. -Revenue: $6.500 Bln vs. $5.385 Bln last year.

