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NextEra Energy, Inc. Q1 Income Rises

April 23, 2026 — 07:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) released a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $2.182 billion, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $833 million, or $0.40 per share, last year.

Excluding items, NextEra Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.275 billion or $1.09 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.3% to $6.701 billion from $6.247 billion last year.

NextEra Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.182 Bln. vs. $833 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.04 vs. $0.40 last year. -Revenue: $6.701 Bln vs. $6.247 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 3.92 To $ 4.02

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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