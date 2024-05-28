News & Insights

Nextech3D.ai Sharpens Focus with Strategic Divestiture

May 28, 2024 — 04:08 pm EDT

NexTech AR Solutions (TSE:NTAR) has released an update.

Nextech3D.ai has finalized the sale of its non-core unit, Map Dynamics, to ARway.ai, shifting its focus to its core high-margin, AI-powered 3D modeling technology. The $1.2 million all-stock transaction allows Nextech3D.ai to streamline operations and concentrate on its patented 3D technology, which serves top e-commerce platforms. This strategic move is set to enhance both companies, with Nextech3D.ai sharpening its business focus and ARway.ai bolstering its financial and operational metrics.

