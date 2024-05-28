Nextech3D.ai Sharpens Focus with Strategic Divestiture

NexTech AR Solutions (TSE:NTAR) has released an update.

Nextech3D.ai has finalized the sale of its non-core unit, Map Dynamics, to ARway.ai, shifting its focus to its core high-margin, AI-powered 3D modeling technology. The $1.2 million all-stock transaction allows Nextech3D.ai to streamline operations and concentrate on its patented 3D technology, which serves top e-commerce platforms. This strategic move is set to enhance both companies, with Nextech3D.ai sharpening its business focus and ARway.ai bolstering its financial and operational metrics.

For further insights into TSE:NTAR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.