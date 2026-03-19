Nextech Trims Kymera at a Recent High — think Foolishly before acting.

Key Points

Sold 62,013 shares of Kymera Therapeutics; estimated transaction value $4.19 million (based on mean unadjusted close for the quarter).

The quarter-end position value increased by $2.41 million, reflecting both share sales and price movement.

The transaction represented 0.4% of the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management (AUM).

Nextech held 278,896 shares valued at $21.70 million at quarter-end.

The position now accounts for 2.1% of AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings.

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Nextech Invest, Ltd. disclosed in a February 17, 2026, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing that it reduced its stake in Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) by 62,013 shares, an estimated $4.19 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

Nextech Invest sold 62,013 shares of Kymera Therapeutics at an estimated transaction value of $4.19 million (based on quarterly average pricing).

The quarter-end position value increased by $2.41 million, reflecting both share sales and price movement.

The transaction represented 0.4% of fund’s 13F reportable assets under management (AUM).

Post-trade holding: 278,896 shares valued at $21.70 million as of December 31, 2025.

The position now represents 2.1% of AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

What happened

According to the SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Nextech Invest, Ltd. sold 62,013 shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value was $4.19 million, calculated using the average closing price during the quarter. The quarter-end value of the position increased by $2.41 million, a figure reflecting both trading activity and changes in the stock’s price.

What else to know

Nextech Invest, Ltd. continued normal trading activity, trimming its Kymera stake to 2.1% of 13F AUM

Top five holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:RVMD: $605.43 million (58.5% of AUM) NASDAQ:TYRA: $106.63 million (10.3% of AUM) NASDAQ:TNGX: $64.38 million (6.2% of AUM) NASDAQ:ORIC: $58.59 million (5.7% of AUM) NASDAQ:RLAY: $39.77 million (3.8% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, shares of Kymera Therapeutics were priced at $84.84, up 128.5% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 118.13 percentage points

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close March 18, 2026) $84.84 Market Capitalization $6.41 billion Revenue (TTM) $39.21 million Net Income (TTM) ($311.35 million)

Company snapshot

Kymera Theraputics develops novel small molecule therapeutics that target and degrade disease-causing proteins, with key programs in immunology, inflammation, hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors.

The company operates a research-driven biopharmaceutical model while advancing its proprietary clinical pipeline.

Kymera serves healthcare providers, research institutions, and pharmaceutical partners focused on innovative treatments for serious diseases.

Kymera Therapeutics develops targeted protein degradation therapies for immunology and oncology, advancing a diversified clinical pipeline. The company’s strategy centers on first-in-class therapies for diseases with high unmet medical need, leveraging a robust research platform to drive next-generation drug discovery in biotechnology.

What this transaction means for investors

Nextech sold about 18% of its Kymera position in Q4 — a trim, not an exit. The remaining stake is still worth $21.70 million, and the position value actually grew during the quarter despite the sales, thanks to price appreciation.

Nextech runs a highly concentrated book — Revolution Medicines alone is nearly 60% of reportable assets. That tells you something about how they operate: when they have conviction, they size up hard. Kymera at 2.1% is a satellite position by comparison.

Kymera is a protein degradation play in immunology and oncology — a platform approach that's attracted serious attention in biotech circles because it seeks out targets traditional small molecules can't touch. A fund like Nextech trimming at current levels is standard risk management — the stock is retesting peaks it hit in December 2020, December 2025, and again just last month. Trimming like this isn't a red flag, just part of the ride. Fools watching Kymera should focus on pipeline catalysts. The more useful signal here is that Nextech still holds the position at all.

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Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Kymera Therapeutics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.