NextDecade Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for NEXT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of NextDecade Corp (Symbol: NEXT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $5.41, changing hands as low as $5.29 per share. NextDecade Corp shares are currently trading off about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NEXT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NEXT's low point in its 52 week range is $4.01 per share, with $8.7385 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.37.

