NEXTDC (NXDCF) Price Target Increased by 15.72% to 15.30

The average one-year price target for NEXTDC (OTCPK:NXDCF) has been revised to $15.30 / share. This is an increase of 15.72% from the prior estimate of $13.22 dated July 17, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $12.26 to a high of $22.01 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 72.43% from the latest reported closing price of $8.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 78 funds or institutions reporting positions in NEXTDC. This is an decrease of 41 owner(s) or 34.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NXDCF is 0.34%, an increase of 4.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.93% to 37,690K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,247K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,105K shares , representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXDCF by 14.51% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,723K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,628K shares , representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXDCF by 19.65% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,418K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,370K shares , representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXDCF by 15.87% over the last quarter.

SRVR - Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF holds 2,193K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,160K shares , representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXDCF by 12.20% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 2,063K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,028K shares , representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXDCF by 13.95% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

