Markets
NXDCF

NEXTDC H1 Loss Narrows, Revenue Up 13%

February 25, 2026 — 02:30 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - NEXTDC Limited (NXT.AX), an Australian data centre operator, on Wednesday reported a narrower loss for the half year ended December 31, 2025, supported by double-digit revenue growth and an income tax gain.

Loss before income tax, however, widened to A$44.31 million from A$37.25 million the previous year, reflecting an increase in operating expenses.

EBITDA or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation increased 11% to A$107.29 million, while underlying EBITDA rose 9% to A$115.29 million.

Loss attributable to owners of the company narrowed to A$39.35 million or 6.14 cents per share, compared with A$42.67 million or 6.85 cents per share loss in the prior corresponding period, aided by an income tax gain of A$4.96 million.

Revenue from contracts with customers rose 13% to A$231.77 million from A$205.52 million last year. Other income declined to A$4.45 million from A$27.66 million.

Net revenue was A$189.16 million, up 13% year-on-year.

Net tangible asset backing per share declined to A$6.37 from A$6.46 a year ago.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NXDCF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.