NEXTDC H1 Loss Narrows, Revenue Up 13%

(RTTNews) - NEXTDC Limited (NXT.AX), an Australian data centre operator, on Wednesday reported a narrower loss for the half year ended December 31, 2025, supported by double-digit revenue growth and an income tax gain.

Loss before income tax, however, widened to A$44.31 million from A$37.25 million the previous year, reflecting an increase in operating expenses.

EBITDA or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation increased 11% to A$107.29 million, while underlying EBITDA rose 9% to A$115.29 million.

Loss attributable to owners of the company narrowed to A$39.35 million or 6.14 cents per share, compared with A$42.67 million or 6.85 cents per share loss in the prior corresponding period, aided by an income tax gain of A$4.96 million.

Revenue from contracts with customers rose 13% to A$231.77 million from A$205.52 million last year. Other income declined to A$4.45 million from A$27.66 million.

Net revenue was A$189.16 million, up 13% year-on-year.

Net tangible asset backing per share declined to A$6.37 from A$6.46 a year ago.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.