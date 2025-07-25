BioTech
NextCure Soars On Encouraging Preclinical Data Of Brittle Bone Disease Drug Candidate

July 25, 2025 — 06:52 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Shares of NextCure Inc. (NXTC) are up nearly 30% at $6.60 in premarket trading on Friday, following encouraging preclinical data of its brittle bone disease drug candidate, NC605.

Osteogenesis imperfecta (OI), or brittle bone disease, is a rare disorder that results in high bone turnover, abnormal bone formation, bone fragility, and recurrent fractures. There is no cure for OI.

According to the results announced today, NC605, a novel anti-Siglec-15 antibody, achieved improved bone microarchitecture and reduced fracture incidence compared to anti-sclerostin treatment in a well-established mouse model of osteogenesis imperfecta. NC605 has been shown to inhibit bone loss and to produce new bone, with increased quality and density, the company noted.

NextCure is planning to advance NC605 to a possible Investigational New Drug submission within 12 to 18 months, provided it gets financial support from partners or third parties.

NXTC closed Thursday's trading at $5.26, up 1.15%.

