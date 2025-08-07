NextCure (NXTC) Q2 Loss Widens 71%

Key Points GAAP net loss per share was $(11.29) for Q2 2025, missing the consensus GAAP EPS estimate of $(4.62) by a wide margin, mainly due to a $17.0 million up-front license fee.

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $35.3 million as of June 30, 2025, down from $68.6 million as of December 31, 2024.

NextCure advanced both its lead programs (LNCB74 and SIM0505) in clinical trials, with meaningful progression but no revenue reported for the quarter.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing antibody-drug conjugates and immune medicines for cancer and other diseases, released its second quarter results on August 7, 2025. The report showcased decisive progress in its research and development activities, including the SIM0505 licensing deal and continued advancement of LNCB74 in clinical trials. However, the quarter featured a sharp miss in profitability: GAAP net loss per share was $(11.29), far exceeding analyst expectations for a net loss of $(4.62). GAAP net loss was $26.8 million, compared to $15.4 million a year earlier, mainly due to a one-time $17.0 million license fee. Its pipeline remains on track for key milestones.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $(11.29) $(4.62) $(6.61) (70.8%) Revenue N/A $0.0 million N/A — Research and Development Expenses $24.1 million $12.4 million 94.4% General and Administrative Expenses $3.2 million $4.1 million (22.0%) Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Marketable Securities $35.3 million (as of June 30, 2025) $68.6 million (as of Dec 31, 2024) -48.5%

About NextCure: Focus and Recent Strategies

NextCure works to develop innovative therapies targeting specific immune system molecules for oncology and rare disease applications. Its lead program, LNCB74, is a B7-H4 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for treating solid tumors, which are growths formed by an excess of abnormal cells in tissue. In these ADCs, antibodies are linked to drugs that deliver a powerful treatment to cancer cells with less impact on healthy tissue. LNCB74 is currently in early-stage clinical trials, testing both safety and initial signals of efficacy.

The company’s recent strategies have centered on moving its pipeline into clinical development and expanding through targeted partnerships and licensing. A key activity this quarter was acquiring the global rights (outside Greater China) to SIM0505, another ADC designed to target cadherin-6 (CDH6), a protein found on certain tumor cells. NextCure also seeks collaboration partners for other clinical candidates, including NC410 (an immune modulator) and NC525 (an antibody program), as well as preclinical assets for Alzheimer’s and bone disease, aligning resources with the highest-impact programs. Key factors for its success going forward include clinical progress of LNCB74 and SIM0505, strong intellectual property protection, and sound capital management that balances high research investment with runway extension.

Quarterly Developments: Pipeline, Financials, and Key Milestones

During the quarter, NextCure made notable advancements within its core pipeline. The first patient was dosed in January 2025 in the Phase 1 trial, and cohort 3 was cleared in June 2025. This progress means the Phase 1 trial remains on schedule to begin additional “backfill” cohorts later this year and aims to generate proof-of-concept results in the first half of 2026. No new results on LNCB74’s medical benefit were provided, but the forward momentum is in line with previous guidance.

The quarter’s largest operational event was the acquisition of global rights to SIM0505, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting the CDH6 protein for potential use in cancer treatment. NextCure paid an upfront fee of $17.0 million, directly contributing to the sharp increase in research and development expenses, which nearly doubled compared to a year earlier. The IND, or Investigational New Drug application, was transferred to NextCure in June, and the company plans to treat its first U.S. patient with this candidate in the next quarter. Simcere Zaiming, the asset’s originator in China, also invested $2.0 million in NextCure equity, providing added (but modest) financial support and a connection to SIM0505’s development overseas.

Financially, there was no revenue reported for the quarter. GAAP net loss expanded substantially, with the steep drop in profit driven principally by the above-mentioned license fee. However, General and administrative expenses were $3.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $4.1 million for the same period in 2024. Apart from these, accounts payable and accrued liabilities increased to $10.8 million as of June 30, 2025, from $9.6 million at December 31, 2024.

No material one-time restructuring or asset impairment charges were reported in this quarter. NextCure also regained compliance with the Nasdaq minimum bid requirement, resolving an earlier risk of stock market delisting. There was no dividend declared or changed; NextCure does not currently pay a dividend.

Product Pipeline: Types and Status of Key Programs

LNCB74 is NextCure’s lead oncology product -- a B7-H4 antibody-drug conjugate -- that delivers cytotoxic agents directly to tumor cells, designed for types like breast and ovarian cancer. SIM0505 is also an antibody-drug conjugate, focused on cadherin-6 (CDH6) as its disease target, and is moving into early-stage clinical testing in the United States. In addition to these lead programs, NextCure has other oncology candidates: NC410 (a LAIR-2 immune modulator designed to enhance the immune response to cancer) and NC525 (a LAIR-1 antibody intended for blood cancers). Preclinical efforts include NC181 (an antibody targeting the ApoE4 protein, associated with Alzheimer’s disease) and NC605 (an antibody against Siglec-15, intended for bone disorders such as osteogenesis imperfecta), both of which have shown promising results in laboratory studies but require outside funding to move forward.

The company’s advancement through development stages is essential, as each phase (preclinical, Phase 1, etc.) validates both the safety and potential clinical benefit of each candidate. According to management, proof-of-concept data for both main ADC programs (LNCB74 and SIM0505) is on track for release in the first half of 2026.

Looking Ahead: Financial Outlook and Watch Items

NextCure’s management commented that its available financial resources of $35.3 million as of June 30, 2025, should be sufficient to fund operations into mid-2026. No new formal financial guidance was provided regarding expenses, losses, or revenue expectations for future quarters.

With no products close to generating near-term revenue and proof-of-concept clinical results not expected before the first half of 2026, investors are likely to focus on the pace of clinical enrollment, the timing of data releases, and any partnership or financing developments that can extend NextCure’s cash runway. Advances in the clinical programs and successful funding or deal activity will be central metrics to follow over the coming reporting periods. NextCure does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

