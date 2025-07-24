NextCure, Inc. Presents Promising Preclinical Data for NC605 in Osteogenesis Imperfecta at Brittle Bone Society Meeting

NextCure presents preclinical data showing NC605 improves bone quality in osteogenesis imperfecta models compared to anti-sclerostin treatments.

NextCure, Inc. has presented new preclinical data at the Brittle Bone Society Meeting showing that its novel anti-Siglec-15 antibody, NC605, significantly improves bone microarchitecture and reduces fracture incidence in a mouse model of osteogenesis imperfecta (OI), a rare disorder also known as brittle bone disease. Unlike current treatments that inhibit both bone loss and formation, leading to poor bone quality, NC605 promotes new bone creation while reducing bone loss. The study revealed that a surrogate antibody, NP159, increased bone mineral density and thickness while decreasing fracture rates compared to anti-sclerostin treatment. There is currently no FDA-approved treatment for OI, and NextCure is seeking financing to advance NC605 toward an Investigational New Drug submission within 12 to 18 months.

Potential Positives

Presentation of new preclinical data for NC605 shows promise in treating osteogenesis imperfecta (OI), a rare disorder with no current FDA-approved standard of care.

NC605 demonstrated improved bone microarchitecture and reduced fracture incidence compared to existing treatments, indicating potential for a significant therapeutic benefit.

The results indicate NC605's capability to enhance both bone quality and density, showcasing its potential as a novel treatment approach in a disease area with high unmet medical need.

Potential Negatives

NextCure has no products approved for commercial sale, indicating significant challenges in their development pipeline.

The company has a history of significant losses, which raises concerns about its financial stability and sustainability.

NextCure is seeking financial support from partners or third parties to advance its development efforts, highlighting reliance on external funding for future progress.

FAQ

What is NC605 and its significance for osteogenesis imperfecta?

NC605 is a novel anti-Siglec-15 antibody showing improved bone microarchitecture and reduced fractures in osteogenesis imperfecta models.

How does NC605 compare to current treatments for OI?

Unlike current anti-resorptive treatments, NC605 improves bone quality and density while reducing fracture incidence.

When were the new preclinical data presented by NextCure?

The new preclinical data were presented on July 24, 2025, at the Brittle Bone Society Meeting.

Is there an approved treatment for osteogenesis imperfecta?

Currently, there is no FDA-approved standard of care for patients with osteogenesis imperfecta.

What are the future plans for NC605?

NextCure plans to seek financial support to advance NC605 towards an Investigational New Drug submission within 12 to 18 months.

$NXTC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $NXTC stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NXTC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NXTC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/15/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 07/01/2025

$NXTC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NXTC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $NXTC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Edward Tenthoff from Piper Sandler set a target price of $15.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Emily Bodnar from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $3.0 on 07/01/2025

BELTSVILLE, Md., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



NextCure, Inc.



(Nasdaq: NXTC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing novel, first-in-class and best-in-class therapies to treat cancer, today announced the presentation of new preclinical data in a well-established model of osteogenesis imperfecta (OI) demonstrating that treatment with NC605, a novel anti-Siglec-15 antibody, achieved improved bone microarchitecture and reduced fracture incidence compared to anti-sclerostin treatment. The data were presented at the Brittle Bone Society Meeting on July 24



th



, 2025. These results demonstrate that NC605 could be a highly effective treatment for OI, also known as brittle bone disease.





OI is a rare disorder that results in high bone turnover, abnormal bone formation, bone fragility and recurrent fractures. There is no cure for OI. Current anti-resorptive treatments inhibit both bone loss and bone formation leading to an increase in bone density, but overall poor bone quality. In contrast, NC605 has been shown to inhibit bone loss and to produce new bone, with increased quality and density.





Fracture incidence and bone architecture were assessed in male and female OI mice treated with weekly 20 mg/kg of surrogate antibody NP159 (murine mAb parent to NC605) and compared to control groups treated with twice weekly 50 mg/kg anti-sclerostin or saline. NP159 increased cortical and trabecular bone mineral density, tissue mineral density, cortical thickness and decreased trabecular separation compared to saline-treated mice.





“In a mouse model of moderate-to-severe OI, NP159, a surrogate murine antibody for NC605, improved trabecular and cortical bone density and reduced fracture incidence comparable to anti-sclerostin,” said Priyanka Kothari, Ph.D., NextCure’s Director, Translational Research. “There is currently no standard of care approved by the FDA for patients with OI and NC605 has the potential to provide significant therapeutic benefit for patients.”





The data were generated in collaboration with Dr. Cathleen Raggio, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York.





NextCure is seeking financial support from partners or third parties to advance NC605 to a possible Investigational New Drug submission within 12 to 18 months.







About NextCure, Inc.











NextCure is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is focused on advancing innovative medicines that treat cancer patients that do not respond to, or have disease progression on, current therapies, through the use of differentiated mechanisms of actions including antibody-drug conjugates, antibodies and proteins. We focus on advancing therapies that leverage our core strengths in understanding biological pathways and biomarkers, the interactions of cells, including in the tumor microenvironment, and the role each interaction plays in a biologic response.



http://www.nextcure.com









Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements











Statements made in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as “expects,” “believes,” “intends,” “hope,” “forward” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others: our limited operating history and no products approved for commercial sale; our history of significant losses; our need to obtain additional financing; risks related to clinical development, including that early clinical data may not be confirmed by later clinical results; risks that pre-clinical research may not be confirmed in clinical trials; risks related to marketing approval and commercialization; and NextCure’s dependence on key personnel. More detailed information on these and additional factors that could affect NextCure’s actual results are described in NextCure’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including NextCure’s most recent Form 10-K and subsequent Form 10-Q. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. NextCure assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, even if expectations change.







Investor Inquiries







Timothy Mayer, Ph.D.





NextCure, Inc.





Chief Operating Officer





(240) 762-6486







IR@nextcure.com





