Next Week Features Retail Sales Data, More Earnings

Next week will bring plenty of important economic indicators. There will still be several corporate earnings reports to unpack, too, from names such as Coca-Cola (KO), Deere (DE), DraftKings (DKNG), Marathon Oil (MRO), Marriott (MAR), Tripadvisor (TRIP), and Zillow (ZG).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

The New York Federal Reserve will share one- and five-year inflation expectations on Monday, Feb. 13.

Tuesday, Feb. 14 will bring the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) small-business index, as well as the consumer price index (CPI) and core CPI data.

Retail sales data is due out on Wednesday, Feb. 15, along with the Empire State manufacturing index, the industrial production index, the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) home builders' index, and business inventories.

The usual round of initial and continuing jobless claims is set for Thursday, Feb. 16. The core producer price index (PPI) is also slated for release, along with building permits, housing starts, and the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index.

Friday, Feb. 17 will bring the import price index and leading economic indicators.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.