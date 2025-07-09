Next Week Brings Inflation Data, Bank Earnings

A flood of economic data will keep traders occupied next week, with both the consumer price index (CPI) and producer price index (PPI) readings for June due out, in addition to the Fed's Beige Book and retail sales data.

A new earnings season will kick off as well, with reports coming from 3M (MMM), Bank of America (BAC), Charles Schwab (SCHW), Citigroup (C), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), GE Aerospace (GE), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Morgan Stanley (MS), Netflix (NFLX), PepsiCo (PEP), United Airlines (UAL), and Wells Fargo (WFC).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Monday, July 14 will be quiet, with no relevant economic data on tap.

Tuesday, July 15 brings CPI and core CPI readings and the Empire State manufacturing survey. Investors will also be watching industrial production and capacity utilization data, as well as comments from Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan.

The PPI and core PPI readings are due out on Wednesday, July 16. The Fed's Beige Book report is slated for release as well.

In addition to the usual round of weekly jobless claims, Thursday, July 17 features the latest retail sales data, import price index, Philadelphia manufacturing survey, business inventories, and home builder confidence index.

rounds out the busy week with housing starts, building permits, and preliminary consumer sentiment data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.