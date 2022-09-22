Next Week Brings Data-Heavy End to September

There is plenty of economic data on tap for the last week of September, including a host of consumer-related reports. Though the earnings docket is relatively bare, there are still a handful of companies announcing their reports, including Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY), Cal-Maine Foods (CALM), CarMax (KMX), Cintas (CTAS), Micron (MU), Nike (NKE), and Rite Aid (RAD).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

The week kicks off with the Chicago Fed national activity index on Monday, Sept. 26.

Tuesday, Sept. 27, will bring durable goods orders, core durable goods orders, the S&P Case Shiller U.S. home price index, the consumer confidence index, and new home sales data.

The Goods Trade balance is on tap Wednesday, Sept. 28, along with retail inventories ex auto and pending home sales data.

The usual initial and continuing weekly jobless claims data is due out Thursday, Sept. 29, as well as gross domestic product (GDP) revision.

To close the week out on Friday, Sept. 30, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index and core PCE price index are slated for release, along with consumer spending data, the Chicago Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), and consumer sentiment data.

