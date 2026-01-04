The Next Stock-Split Stock That Could Make You Rich

Key Points

Meta Platforms may well split its stock, but that's not the most exciting thing about it.

Its future is promising, in part due to its investments in artificial intelligence, which is already generating lots of revenue.

The stock could help long-term investors amass a lot of wealth.

10 stocks we like better than Meta Platforms ›

Investors tend to get excited about stock splits -- unnecessarily so, though, because a stock split is much less of a big deal than many people realize. Still, if you're wondering which next stock split could make you rich, I offer this possibility: Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), parent company of Facebook -- plus Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

It has grown into a $1.7 trillion social media juggernaut, and its future remains promising, in part due to its hefty investments in artificial intelligence (AI). And better still, while lots of major tech companies are investing heavily in AI, Meta Platforms is already deriving a lot of revenue from it -- much more than OpenAI's ChatGPT, even.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Meta Platforms has averaged annual gains of 77% over the past three years (and 20% over the past decade), and despite that, its stock still seems appealingly valued. Its recent forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was only 20, which is rather low for a growth stock that's still growing briskly. In its third quarter, for instance, Meta posted year-over-year revenue growth of 26% and an 18% rise in income from operations.

Meta Platforms is also a dividend-paying stock, with a recent dividend yield of 0.3%. That's not a lot, but its rapid growth and great profitability suggest that it could up its payout significantly in the years to come.

The reasons above are why you should consider an investment in Meta Platforms. Don't give a possible stock split much thought. Remember that while a stock split will increase the number of shares you own, it will also reduce the value of each share proportionately. So if you owned 10 shares of Meta Platforms at its recent share price of $660, that would be worth $6,600. If it split, say, 2 for 1, you'd own 20 shares, valued at around $330 each, for a total value of $6,600. Focus on the company, not the stock price.

Should you buy stock in Meta Platforms right now?

Before you buy stock in Meta Platforms, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Meta Platforms wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $490,703!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,157,689!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 966% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 4, 2026.

Selena Maranjian has positions in Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.