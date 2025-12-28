The Next Stock-Split Stock That Could Make You Rich

Key Points

Meta Platforms is trading at a price where big tech peers have announced stock splits.

If Meta splits its stock, it could benefit from increased liquidity and broader investor participation.

With nearly 3.5 billion daily active users and aggressive capital investments in AI infrastructure, the company’s core digital advertising business continues to grow at an impressive pace.

10 stocks we like better than Meta Platforms ›

Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) have soared 443% over the past three years, closing at $661.50 on Dec. 22. At this share price, Meta now trades in the same range where companies such as Apple, Nvidia, and Tesla previously announced forward stock splits.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

While Meta has never executed a forward stock split since going public, the company's rising share price and growing earnings power have meaningfully increased the probability of a split in 2026.

Stock splits don't change the value of any investor's holdings, but here's why a Meta stock split could prove beneficial for investors, if it were to enact one.

Upside drivers

Although stock splits do not change a company's fundamentals, they tend to improve liquidity and broaden the investor base as they lower the per-share price (while increasing the number of shares), which can support higher trading activity and market valuation over time. While the availability of fractional shares has reduced some barriers to entry in stocks with high nominal share prices, research suggests that many retail investors still prefer owning full shares.

According to data from Bank of America's Research Investment Committee, companies that split their stock reported an average total return of 25.4% in the 12 months following the split announcement, more than double the 11.9% average return of the benchmark S&P 500 index in the same time frame. Hence, Meta's stock could see an incremental upside from improved liquidity and broader participation following a stock split.

Meta reaches almost 3.5 billion people daily across its family of apps, giving it unmatched global scale and pricing power in digital advertising. Management has also guided for fiscal 2025 capital expenditures to be in the range of $66 billion to $72 billion, mainly for expanding its artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

These investments are already showing results. Meta's AI-driven ad tools are improving ad targeting efficiency and advertiser returns on ad spend. The company is also expanding its addressable market with newer ad surfaces, including on WhatsApp, Reels, and Threads.

Hence, for long-term investors, a potential stock split could serve as an accelerator on top of the company's robust fundamentals, which can drive up its share prices in the coming months. I think Meta could be a stock-split stock that could make investors rich.

Should you buy stock in Meta Platforms right now?

Before you buy stock in Meta Platforms, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Meta Platforms wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $509,470!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,167,988!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 991% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 28, 2025.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Manali Pradhan, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Meta Platforms, Nvidia, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.