Next Plc FY Pretax Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Next Plc (NXT.L) reported that its fiscal year profit before tax increased to 1.19 billion pounds from 987.0 million pounds, prior year. The company reported earnings per share of 745.4 pence compared to 605.5 pence. Revenue, including credit account interest, increased by 12.8% to 6.90 billion pounds in the 53-week period ended January 31, 2026, compared to 6.12 billion pounds, in the 52-week period ended January 25, 2025.

On a 52 weeks vs 52 weeks basis, profit before tax was 1.16 billion pounds, up 14.5% from last year. Post-tax earnings per share was 744.2 pence compared to 636.3 pence. Total group sales were 7.00 billion pounds, up 10.8%. NEXT full price sales were up 10.9%. Total Group sales, including subsidiaries, were up 10.8%.

For 2026/27, Next Plc expects pre-tax profit will be 1.21 billion pounds, with EPS growth of 5.8%, assuming it completes 500 million pound of share buybacks. The Group noted that its pretax profit guidance is 8 million pounds higher than the guidance given in January due to the increase in the base profit. The Group expects full price sales to increase by 4.5%. Guidance for total Group sales growth is 4.2%.

Shares of NEXT plc are trading at 12,805.00 pence, up 6.4%.

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