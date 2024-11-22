Next plc Executes Strategic Share Buyback Program

Next plc (GB:NXT) has released an update.

Next plc has repurchased 17,197 of its ordinary shares for cancellation, at prices ranging from 9582p to 9764p per share, as part of its share buyback program. This transaction, executed through UBS AG London Branch, is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its share capital effectively. Following this purchase, Next plc’s total share capital stands at 124,924,051 shares.

