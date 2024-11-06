News & Insights

Next plc Executes Strategic Share Buyback Program

November 06, 2024 — 12:29 pm EST

Next plc (GB:NXT) has released an update.

Next plc has repurchased 16,621 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 10,035.05 pence each, as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The move, facilitated through UBS AG London Branch, leaves the company’s total share count at 125,131,665, potentially impacting shareholder notifications under FCA guidelines. This strategic buyback reflects Next plc’s efforts to enhance shareholder value by reducing the total number of shares outstanding.

