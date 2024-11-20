Next plc Executes Strategic Share Buyback Plan

News & Insights

Next plc (GB:NXT) has released an update.

Next plc has announced the purchase of 17,741 of its own shares for cancellation at an average price of 9401.89 pence per share, as part of its share buyback program. This move is part of the company’s ongoing strategy to enhance shareholder value and reduce the number of shares in circulation. The transactions were facilitated through UBS AG London Branch, reinforcing Next’s commitment to strategic financial management.

