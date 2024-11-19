News & Insights

Next plc Executes Strategic Share Buyback

November 19, 2024 — 12:32 pm EST

Next plc (GB:NXT) has released an update.

Next plc has announced the purchase of 17,697 of its own shares for cancellation, executed at prices ranging from 9,364p to 9,498p per share. This share buyback is part of a program initiated in July 2024, aimed at optimizing the company’s capital structure. Following this transaction, the company’s total share count stands at 124,976,676 shares.

For further insights into GB:NXT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

