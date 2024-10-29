Next plc Executes Significant Share Buyback

Next plc (GB:NXT) has released an update.

Next plc has executed a buyback of 16,560 ordinary shares at an average price of 10,071.9408 pence per share, as part of its ongoing share repurchase program. This transaction, handled through UBS AG London Branch, reduces the company’s total share capital to 125,231,986 shares, impacting stockholder disclosures under FCA rules. Investors may find this move significant as it hints at the company’s confidence in its own stock value.

