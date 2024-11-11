News & Insights

Next plc Executes Share Buyback Reducing Capital

November 11, 2024 — 12:12 pm EST

Next plc (GB:NXT) has released an update.

Next plc has repurchased 16,829 ordinary shares for cancellation as part of its ongoing buyback program, with prices ranging from 9864p to 9958p per share. This move reduces the company’s outstanding share capital to 125,081,241 shares, potentially impacting shareholder interests. The transactions were executed through UBS AG London Branch across multiple trading venues.

