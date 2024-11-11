Next plc Executes Share Buyback Reducing Capital

Next plc (GB:NXT) has released an update.

Next plc has repurchased 16,829 ordinary shares for cancellation as part of its ongoing buyback program, with prices ranging from 9864p to 9958p per share. This move reduces the company’s outstanding share capital to 125,081,241 shares, potentially impacting shareholder interests. The transactions were executed through UBS AG London Branch across multiple trading venues.

For further insights into GB:NXT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.