NEXT plc Buys Back Shares for Cancellation

May 30, 2024 — 12:58 pm EDT

Next plc (GB:NXT) has released an update.

NEXT plc has reported the on-market purchase of 24,621 of its own shares for cancellation, with transaction prices ranging from 9250p to 9368p each. The acquisition was conducted through UBS AG London Branch and leaves the company with a total of 126,879,534 shares remaining. Shareholders may need to disclose changes in their interest as per FCA rules due to the updated share capital.

