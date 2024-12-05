Next plc Boosts Share Value with Buyback Strategy

Next plc (GB:NXT) has released an update.

Next plc has repurchased 16,363 of its ordinary shares for cancellation, with the purchase price ranging from 10,155 to 10,245 pence per share. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its share capital, potentially indicating confidence in its future prospects. The current total share capital now stands at 124,773,899 shares, which investors can use to assess their holdings.

