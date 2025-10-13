The Next Phase of AI & the Power of Trusted Brands

(1:00) - What Is The Next Phase For AI Enablement and Who Stands To Benefit?

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Eric Clark, CIO at Accuvest and Portfolio Manager of the Alpha Brands Consumption Leaders ETF LOGO, about the companies leading the next phase of AI enablement and why investing in brands you trust really matters.

We’re seeing tech giants spend hundreds of billions of dollars on AI data centers, but lately there’s been a lot of chatter and concern about whether this is turning into a speculative bubble.

According to Accuvest, while semiconductor and hyperscaler companies have dominated early returns, the next and potentially more durable phase of value creation will come from AI’s application across traditional industries and sectors.

Walmart’s WMT inventory management, Amazon’s AMZN logistics optimization, and Netflix’s NFLX content personalization are some real-world examples where AI is already driving measurable results.

Consumer spending makes up roughly two-thirds of US GDP. Despite high inflation and a frozen jobs market, the American consumer has been surprisingly resilient. That said, they’re also becoming a lot more value-conscious.

This is especially important now, with many retailers likely to pass at least some of the new tariff costs on to consumers. As tariffs start filtering through to prices, which companies can stay resilient?

The Alpha Brands Consumption Leaders ETF LOGO invests in the dominant brands serving key consumer industries. Its top holdings include Walmart, Amazon, Netflix, Costco COST, and Microsoft MSFT.

Tune in to the podcast to learn more. Make sure to be on the lookout for the next edition of ETF Spotlight! If you have any comments or questions, please email podcast@zacks.com.

