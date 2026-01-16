The Next Blockchain Stock That Could Make You Rich

Key Points

Cipher Mining is a Bitcoin mining company that now also operates in high-performance computing infrastructure.

It has landed deals with Fluidstack for at least $3.8 billion and Amazon Web Services for $5.5 billion.

10 stocks we like better than Cipher Mining ›

Once purely a Bitcoin mining company, Cipher Mining (NASDAQ: CIFR) announced a pivot to high-performance computing (HPC) in late 2024. It's still reliant on mining operations for now. Over the first three quarters of 2025, it earned $164.2 million, all from Bitcoin mining.

Even though the HPC infrastructure initiative isn't reflected in Cipher's financials yet, early indications suggest that it could unlock significant new revenue streams.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Cipher Mining has already locked in big-ticket contracts

Many mining companies have shifted their operations toward artificial intelligence (AI) and HPC data centers in recent years. What sets Cipher apart is that it has quickly landed massive deals with major tech companies.

In September 2025, Cipher announced an HPC colocation agreement with Fluidstack, an AI cloud platform. The initial 10-year term is worth approximately $3 billion, and the deal includes two five-year extension options that would bring the total value to approximately $7 billion. In November, Cipher and Fluidstack signed an additional AI hosting agreement worth approximately $830 million, or approximately $2 billion if both extensions are exercised.

Also in November, Cipher announced a 15-year lease agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide turnkey space and power for AI workloads. The deal is worth approximately $5.5 billion.

Cipher stock is up 255% over the last year, and it's now trading at 32 times trailing sales as of Jan. 12. It's expensive by that metric, but sales could ramp up quickly in 2026. Lease payments are expected to start in August for the AWS deal, and in October for the Fluidstack deal.

Each agreement could generate hundreds of millions of dollars in annual revenue for Cipher. With that in mind, and given the rising demand for AI infrastructure, this blockchain stock could have massive growth potential.

Should you buy stock in Cipher Mining right now?

Before you buy stock in Cipher Mining, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Cipher Mining wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $474,847!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,146,655!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 958% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 16, 2026.

Lyle Daly has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.