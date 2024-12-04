News & Insights

Stocks

NEXT Biometrics Advances in Indian Market with Key Test

December 04, 2024 — 07:33 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

NEXT Biometrics Group ASA (NXTBF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

NEXT Biometrics has reached a significant milestone as its Indian partner successfully completed the demanding 5000 FRR test, advancing the process for Aadhaar UIDAI L1 certification. This achievement highlights the company’s role in supporting OEMs with its superior Active Thermal® fingerprint sensors, which are crucial for the growing market of secure biometric systems in India. The L1 certification is essential for replacing millions of devices in line with Aadhaar’s security upgrades.

For further insights into NXTBF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NXTBF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.