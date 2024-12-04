NEXT Biometrics Advances in Indian Market with Key Test

NEXT Biometrics Group ASA (NXTBF) has released an update.

NEXT Biometrics has reached a significant milestone as its Indian partner successfully completed the demanding 5000 FRR test, advancing the process for Aadhaar UIDAI L1 certification. This achievement highlights the company’s role in supporting OEMs with its superior Active Thermal® fingerprint sensors, which are crucial for the growing market of secure biometric systems in India. The L1 certification is essential for replacing millions of devices in line with Aadhaar’s security upgrades.

