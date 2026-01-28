The Next 100x Crypto Gem Everyone's Sleeping On

Key Points

There are endless amounts of crypto tokens to explore for your portfolio.

The best-performing crypto assets are the ones with real-world utility.

Crypto tokens that have the ability to revolutionize financial services could be a winning long-term investment.

10 stocks we like better than Chainlink ›

Over the past decade, investors have become increasingly open-minded about complementing their stock positions with cryptocurrency. Perhaps the biggest influence behind crypto's mainstream acceptance are the astronomical gains seen in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) -- which have surged nearly 23,000% and 128,000% over the last 10 years.

Investors are interested and looking for the next breakout candidate.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

In my view, Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK) could be the next cryptocurrency to go parabolic. Let's explore what makes Chainlink unique and assess why it could be a winning investment in the long run.

What is Chainlink?

At its core, Chainlink is an oracle coin. This is a fancy way of saying that Chainlink provides the infrastructure to ensure smart contracts receive accurate data between different blockchain networks. While Chainlink's value proposition may seem mundane, the company's role within the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem should not be taken for granted.

Much like how a Bloomberg terminal provides the nuts and bolts of financial infrastructure for bankers or how the SWIFT network secures payment settlements at a global scale, Chainlink has the potential to become an influential tool for the next generation of AI-powered financial systems.

Why is Chainlink important?

Chainlink stands to benefit from the movement toward real-world tokenization as well as accelerating investment in AI infrastructure.

With more asset classes moving on-chain, financial institutions will need to increase investment in areas such as live market data feeds, secure identity authentication, and embedded compliance enforcement. In addition, AI-powered financial controls rely on programmatic data pipelines for decision-making.

Chainlink can be seen as the trust layer that bridges data infrastructure with on-chain settlement tailor-made for AI-driven financial protocols.

Is Chainlink a good investment?

Should Chainlink emerge as the industry standard in on-chain data, verification, and blockchain interoperability, its total addressable market (TAM) will expand far beyond niche pockets of the crypto landscape. This optionality is what gives Chainlink the potential to be a serious multibagger in the long run.

Should you buy stock in Chainlink right now?

Before you buy stock in Chainlink, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Chainlink wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $461,527!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,155,666!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 950% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 28, 2026.

Adam Spatacco has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.