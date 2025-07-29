NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NXRT):

Earnings: -$7.0 million in Q2 vs. $10.6 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.28 in Q2 vs. $0.40 in the same period last year. Excluding items, NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $20.28 million or $0.80 per share for the period.

Revenue: $63.1 million in Q2 vs. $64.2 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.14

