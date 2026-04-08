NexMetals Mining (NEXM) Price Target Increased by 14.55% to 9.14

The average one-year price target for NexMetals Mining (NasdaqCM:NEXM) has been revised to $9.14 / share. This is an increase of 14.55% from the prior estimate of $7.98 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.97 to a high of $9.48 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 282.25% from the latest reported closing price of $2.39 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in NexMetals Mining. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 26.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEXM is 0.13%, an increase of 59.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 410.86% to 6,508K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Condire Management holds 3,514K shares representing 9.89% ownership of the company.

Extract Advisors holds 747K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company.

Bank Of America holds 621K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 372K shares , representing an increase of 40.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEXM by 20.83% over the last quarter.

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec holds 497K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 455K shares , representing an increase of 8.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEXM by 25.11% over the last quarter.

Whitebox Advisors holds 254K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company.

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