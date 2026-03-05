Markets

Nexi FY25 Normalised Net Profit Rises

March 05, 2026 — 04:55 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Nexi S.p.A. (NEXI.MI) reported fiscal 2025 loss attributable to the parent company of 3.4 billion euros, compared to profit of 167 million euros, prior year. Normalised net profit was 783.3 million euros, up 7.2% from last year. EBITDA was 1.9 billion euros, up 2.3%.

Fiscal 2025 revenues were at 3.58 billion euros, an increase of 2.1% from last year. Net operating revenues were 3.62 billion euros compared to 3.58 billion euros.

Nexi shares are currently trading at 2.72 euros, down 19.73%.

