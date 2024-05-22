NexGen’s Milestone Achievements in Sustainability

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) has released an update.

NexGen Energy Ltd. has unveiled its 2023 Sustainability Report, highlighting a year of responsible resource development and support for the clean energy transition, as well as the achievement of key agreements and regulatory milestones for its Rook I uranium project. The company has secured full indigenous community support with a historic Benefit Agreement and received Provincial Environmental Assessment approval, setting a precedent for greenfield uranium mine projects in Canada. Additionally, NexGen has expanded its educational initiatives, with over 300 students participating in new training programs designed to strengthen the workforce.

