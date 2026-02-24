NexGen Energy’s Rook I Project Emerges as a Key Source in the Next Uranium Supply Wave

Key Points

MMCAP International Inc. SPC added 2,379,891 NexGen Energy shares; estimated trade size ~$21.01 million (based on quarterly average price)

Quarter-end stake value rose by $21.91 million, reflecting both share increase and price appreciation

Transaction equaled 2.1% of fund’s 13F reportable assets under management

Post-trade holding: 2,429,898 shares valued at $22.36 million

NexGen Energy represents 2.23% of AUM, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings

10 stocks we like better than NexGen Energy ›

What happened

According to a February 9, 2026, SEC filing, MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) by 2,379,891 shares during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated transaction value was approximately $21.01 million, based on the average closing price for the period.

What else to know

NexGen Energy now accounts for 2.23% of MMCAP’s 13F reportable assets.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE: ARMN: $224.44 million (22.5% of AUM)

NASDAQ: ASTL: $47.11 million (4.7% of AUM)

NASDAQ: CCXIU: $27.57 million (2.8% of AUM)

NASDAQ:DMIIU: $27.04 million (2.7% of AUM)

NASDAQ: NPAC: $22.57 million (2.3% of AUM)

As of February 8, 2026, shares were priced at $11.04, up 71.2% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 57.21 percentage points

Company Overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $8.42 billion Employees 133 Net income (TTM) $-333.23 million Price (as of market close 2/6/26) $11.04

Company Snapshot

NexGen Energy Ltd. focuses on uranium exploration and development, with its principal asset being the Rook I project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

The company Operates an exploration-driven business model, generating value through the discovery and advancement of high-grade uranium deposits for future production.

NexGen Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, the company employs 133 people and is listed on the NYSE.

What this transaction means for investors

NexGen Energy’s stock has surged over the past year as uranium re-enters the global energy conversation. Countries looking to make their power grids more reliable and use less fossil fuel are keeping reactors running longer and approving new nuclear projects, which puts more focus on future uranium supply.

Rook I is located in Saskatchewan, Canada, within the Athabasca Basin, a region that produces some of the highest-grade uranium in the world. NexGen is not yet producing uranium, and its value is tied to advancing one of the largest undeveloped high-grade uranium resources in a stable Canadian jurisdiction. Progress will depend on regulatory approvals, and securing the capital needed to build a mine capable of supplying utilities for the upcoming decades.

For investors, the focus is less on short-term profits and more on whether long-term global demand for nuclear power will support the economics needed to move forward. Large uranium projects take years and significant capital to develop. If nuclear power continues to receive policy support and utilities sign long-term contracts, projects like Rook I could become increasingly important. If momentum fades, the project’s development timeline and investor time horizon could extend beyond current expectations.

Should you buy stock in NexGen Energy right now?

Before you buy stock in NexGen Energy, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and NexGen Energy wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $409,970!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,174,241!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 889% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2026.

Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.