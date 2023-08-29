News & Insights

NexGen Energy Appoints Ben Salter As CFO

August 29, 2023

(RTTNews) - NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE), a Canadian provider of clean energy fuel, said on Tuesday that it has appointed, Ben Salter, as Chief Financial Officer with effect from September 1.

Salter is assuming his new role upon the resignation of Harpreet Dhaliwal, who is pursuing other career interests.

Salter, who joined NexGen Energy in 2021, currently works as Vice President, Finance. Prior to NexGen, Salter had worked at Methanex Corporation and Innergex Renewable Energy Inc., where he was responsible for financial reporting, controls and systems.

