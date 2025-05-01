Nexalin Technology, Inc. Plans Q-Submission to FDA for Gen-2 SYNC System Targeting Cognitive Disorders

Nexalin plans to submit a Q-Submission to the FDA for its Gen-2 SYNC system targeting Alzheimer's and cognitive impairments.

Nexalin Technology, Inc. announced its intention to submit a Q-Submission to the U.S. FDA concerning its Gen-2 SYNC system, which aims to enhance clinical trial design for treating Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, and mild cognitive impairment. This decision follows positive internal data and initial feedback from the FDA, marking a significant regulatory step forward for Nexalin's non-invasive neuromodulation therapy. CEO Mark White expressed optimism about the potential for Gen-2 SYNC as a treatment option, emphasizing the importance of aligning clinical study designs with the FDA. The new system features technical upgrades and a rebranding initiative. Nexalin continues to focus on advancing its neurostimulation products to address mental health disorders.

Potential Positives

Nexalin plans to submit a Q-Submission to the FDA, which facilitates a structured dialogue regarding clinical trial design for treatments related to Alzheimer’s, dementia, and mild cognitive impairment, indicating a proactive approach to regulatory engagement.

The Q-Submission is based on encouraging internal data and preliminary FDA feedback, suggesting a potentially viable path for the Gen-2 SYNC system as a non-invasive therapeutic option.

The Gen-2 SYNC system includes technical enhancements and a rebranding initiative, which may improve market position and visibility for the product.

The company's focus on neurostimulation technology aligns with addressing a significant global mental health issue, enhancing its relevance and potential impact in the medical field.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights the company's reliance on the FDA's preliminary feedback without providing specific details about the nature or effectiveness of this feedback, which may raise concerns about the strength of their position.

Nexalin's decision to rebrand and further develop the Gen-2 SYNC system indicates that previous iterations may not have met expectations, suggesting potential past failures or shortcomings in their product line.

Future advancements are contingent upon FDA approval and successful clinical trials, which introduces risks and uncertainties that could materially impact the company's performance and timeline.

FAQ

What is Nexalin Technology's recent announcement?

Nexalin announced plans to submit a Q-Submission to the FDA for its Gen-2 SYNC system, aimed at treating Alzheimer's and dementia.

What is the purpose of the Q-Submission?

The Q-Submission facilitates dialogue with the FDA regarding clinical trial design for potential treatments for cognitive impairments.

What does the Gen-2 SYNC system offer?

Gen-2 SYNC includes technical enhancements and is designed as a non-invasive therapeutic option for cognitive conditions.

Where is the Gen-2 device already approved?

The Nexalin Gen-2 neurostimulation device has been approved in China, Brazil, and Oman.

How does Nexalin's technology work?

Nexalin uses bioelectronic medical technology for non-invasive neurostimulation to target mental health disorders in the mid-brain.

Full Release



HOUSTON, TX, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Nexalin Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXL; NXLIW)



(the “Company” or “Nexalin”), today announced that it plans to submit a Q-Submission (“Q-Sub”) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) related to its Gen-2 SYNC system. This regulatory milestone is intended to facilitate structured dialogue with the FDA regarding clinical trial design for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, and mild cognitive impairment (MCI).





The Company’s decision to proceed with the Q-Sub follows recent publications, a review of new encouraging internal data, and preliminary feedback received from the FDA. Nexalin believes this next phase of regulatory engagement marks a critical step toward advancing Gen-2 SYNC as a potential non-invasive therapeutic option for patients affected by debilitating cognitive conditions.





“We are encouraged by our internal findings and preliminary interactions with the FDA, which support our view that there may be a viable path forward for our Gen-2 SYNC system as a potential treatment for Alzheimer’s, dementia, and MCI,” said Mark White, CEO of Nexalin. “The upcoming Q-Submission represents an important opportunity to align with the FDA on clinical study design and regulatory strategy as we continue to be in a position to provide safe, effective, and non-invasive neuromodulation therapies to patients in need.”





The Gen-2 SYNC system reflects technical enhancements from prior-generation devices, including a newly redesigned enclosure and the integration of Nexalin’s proprietary 15 milliamp advanced waveform. To clearly differentiate the system from earlier versions, the Company has initiated a rebranding initiative, and the device will be marketed as “Gen-2 SYNC.”





Nexalin remains focused on progressing regulatory engagement and advancing its neuromodulation platform as a promising therapeutic alternative in the treatment of cognitive and neuropsychiatric disorders.





For more information about Nexalin Technology and its digital neurotherapeutic ecosystem, please visit



www.nexalin.com



.







About Nexalin Technology, Inc.







Nexalin designs and develops innovative neurostimulation products to uniquely help combat the ongoing global mental health epidemic. All of Nexalin’s products are non-invasive and undetectable to the human body and are developed to provide relief to those afflicted with mental health issues. Nexalin utilizes bioelectronic medical technology to treat mental health issues. Nexalin believes its neurostimulation medical devices can penetrate structures deep in the mid-brain that are associated with mental health disorders. Nexalin believes the deeper-penetrating waveform in its next-generation devices will generate enhanced patient response without any adverse side effects. The Nexalin Gen-2 15 milliamp neurostimulation device has been approved in China, Brazil, and Oman. Additional information about the Company is available at:



https://nexalin.com/



.







Forward-looking statements









This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” These statements relate to future events or Nexalin’s future financial performance. Any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances or that are not statements of historical fact (including without limitation statements to the effect that Nexalin or its management “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “intends” and similar expressions) should be considered forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or Nexalin’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other filings as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of such filings are available on the SEC’s website,







www.sec.gov







. Such forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and may become outdated over time. Such forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and may become outdated over time. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.









Contact:







Crescendo Communications, LLC





Tel: (212) 671-1020





Email:



NXL@crescendo-ir.com

















