Nexalin Technology, Inc. to Host Investor Webinar Showcasing Innovative Neurostimulation Advances on June 3, 2025

Nexalin Technology invites investors to a June 3 webinar on innovative mental healthcare technology and business updates.

Nexalin Technology, Inc. invites investors to a webinar on June 3, 2025, at 4:15 p.m. ET, where CEO Mark White will present the company’s innovative Deep Intracranial Frequency Stimulation (DIFS™) technology for mental healthcare. The session will showcase the company's clinical collaborations, updates on the Gen-3 HALO™ Clarity headset, and their Virtual Clinic model aimed at providing scalable at-home treatments. As Nexalin prepares for U.S. expansion and has secured international regulatory approvals, it positions itself in the vast mental health market, estimated at $537 billion. The webinar will also include a Q&A session, and participants can register online. Nexalin develops non-invasive neurostimulation products intended to address mental health issues effectively and safely.

Nexalin is hosting a webinar to showcase its innovative DIFS™ technology and its potential impact on mental healthcare, which may attract investor interest.

The Company has secured regulatory approvals for its neurostimulation devices in multiple international markets, indicating credibility and potential for global expansion.

Nexalin is positioned in a substantial $537 billion mental health market, highlighting significant growth potential and market opportunity.

The upcoming presentation will include insights into clinical collaborations with reputable institutions like UC San Diego, which could enhance the Company's reputation in the healthcare field.

The press release heavily relies on forward-looking statements, which come with inherent risks and uncertainties that could lead to actual results differing materially from expectations.

The specificity around regulatory approvals and expansion plans is vague, potentially raising concerns about the company's ability to execute on its strategy in the competitive mental health market.

The absence of detailed financial performance metrics or results could lead investors to question the company's current financial stability and growth trajectory.

What is the date and time of the Nexalin webinar?

The Nexalin webinar is scheduled for June 3, 2025, at 4:15 p.m. ET.

How can I register for the Nexalin webinar?

You can register for the free webinar by visiting https://www.redchip.com/webinar/NXL/88521574435.

What technology will be discussed during the webinar?

The webinar will focus on Nexalin's non-invasive Deep Intracranial Frequency Stimulation (DIFS™) technology and the Gen-3 HALO™ Clarity headset.

Who will lead the Nexalin webinar?

Nexalin's CEO, Mark White, will lead the webinar and participate in a live Q&A session.

What markets does Nexalin operate in?

Nexalin operates in the global mental health market, which is valued at $537 billion, focusing on neurostimulation solutions.

$NXL Insider Trading Activity

$NXL insiders have traded $NXL stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NXL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID OWENS (Chief Medical Officer) has made 5 purchases buying 6,500 shares for an estimated $17,830 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CAROLYN HAMBY SHELTON (Sr. VP - Quality, Regulatory) purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $13,200

$NXL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $NXL stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



HOUSTON, TX, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Nexalin Technology, Inc.



(the “Company” or “Nexalin”)



(Nasdaq: NXL; NXLIW)



is pleased to invite investors to a webinar on June 3, 2025, at 4:15 p.m. ET.





Attendees will gain an inside look at Nexalin’s game-changing approach to mental healthcare through its proprietary, non-invasive Deep Intracranial Frequency Stimulation (DIFS™) technology. CEO Mark White will detail the Company’s growing body of clinical evidence, including collaborations with leading institutions like UC San Diego, and share updates on the Gen-3 HALO™ Clarity headset and Virtual Clinic model—designed for scalable, at-home treatment. With regulatory approvals secured internationally and U.S. expansion underway, Nexalin is positioned at the forefront of a $537 billion mental health market. Investors will also hear how Nexalin’s patented technology, real-time AI-driven patient monitoring, and expanding global footprint create a compelling opportunity in the high-growth neurostimulation space. A live Q&A session with White will follow the presentation.





To register for the free webinar, please visit:



https://www.redchip.com/webinar/NXL/88521574435



.





Questions can be pre-submitted to



NXL@redchip.com



or online during the live event.







About Nexalin Technology, Inc.







Nexalin designs and develops innovative neurostimulation products to uniquely help combat the ongoing global mental health epidemic. All of Nexalin's products are believed to be non-invasive and undetectable to the human body and are developed to provide relief to those afflicted with mental health issues. Nexalin utilizes bioelectronic medical technology to treat mental health issues. Nexalin believes its neurostimulation medical devices can penetrate structures deep in the mid-brain that are associated with mental health disorders. Nexalin believes the deeper-penetrating waveform in its next-generation devices will generate enhanced patient response without any adverse side effects. The Nexalin Gen-2 15 milliamp neurostimulation device has been approved in China, Brazil, and Oman. Additional information about the Company is available at:



https://nexalin.com/



.







FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," These statements relate to future events or Nexalin’s future financial performance. Any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances or that are not statements of historical fact (including without limitation statements to the effect that Nexalin or its management “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “intends” and similar expressions) should be considered forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or Nexalin’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other filings as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of such filings are available on the SEC's website,



www.sec.gov



. Such forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and may become outdated over time. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.







Contact:







Dave Gentry





RedChip Companies, Inc.





1-407-644-4256







NXL@redchip.com

















