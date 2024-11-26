Nexalin Technology announces peer-reviewed publication on DIFS technology

Nexalin Technology (NXL) announces that its proprietary Deep Intracranial Frequency Stimulation technology is prominently featured in a newly published editorial in Psychotherapy and Psychosomatics. This peer-reviewed article provides compelling validation of Nexalin’s ability to non-invasively treat challenging psychiatric conditions, highlighting the Company’s unique positioning in the rapidly growing neuromodulation market, which is projected to reach $11.0 billion by 2028. The editorial underscores the advantages of the Company’s 15mA DIFS over traditional neurostimulation and neuromodulation devices. Unlike low-intensity transcranial alternating current stimulation or low-intensity transcranial direct current stimulation, which lack sufficient power to reach deeper brain regions, Nexalin’s technology delivers high-intensity frequency-based stimulation capable of activating critical areas such as the hippocampus, amygdala, and insula. Supported by stereoelectroencephalography recordings, the findings described in the editorial support the Company’s ability to address previously unmet needs in treating conditions like major depressive disorder, chronic insomnia and other mental health issues. Key insights from the publication include: Deep Brain Penetration: Unlike traditional devices, the Company’s 15mA DIFS achieves significant activation of deep brain regions critical for mental health treatment, far surpassing the reach of low-intensity devices. Tailored Neuromodulation: The article validates that different psychiatric conditions benefit from varying stimulation intensities, a need the Company’s scalable technology uniquely addresses. Safety and Accessibility: The Company’s technology has the potential to offer a powerful, non-invasive alternative to costly and risk-laden procedures like deep brain stimulation or focused ultrasound.

