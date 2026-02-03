Nexalin Expands Peer-Reviewed Evidence For DIFS Non-Invasive Brain Stimulation

(RTTNews) - Nexalin Technology, Inc. (NXL) has highlighted a growing body of peer-reviewed neuroimaging research that reinforces its Deep Intracranial Frequency Stimulation (DIFS) technology as a leader in evidence-based, non-invasive brain stimulation. The findings underscore the company's commitment to advancing mental health treatment through innovative, scientifically validated approaches.

Key Highlights of the Research

•Peer-reviewed validation: Multiple independence studies have confirmed the ability of Nexilin's DIFS technology to modulate deep brain structures associated with mood and cognition.

•Neuroimaging evidence: Peer-reviewed neuroimaging research demonstrates measurable changes in brain activity following treatment.

•Clinical relevance: Research supports the potential of DIFS to address psychiatric and neurological conditions where conventional therapies may be limited.

Clinical Context

•Mental Health burden: Disorders such as depression, anxiety, and insomnia affect millions worldwide, with many patients experiencing incomplete relief from medications or traditional therapies.

•Non-invasive advantage: Nexalin's DIFS technology delivers stimulation without surgery, implants, or pharmaceuticals, offering a safer and more accessible option.

•Scientific rigor: The company emphasizes peer-reviewed publication as a cornerstone of its strategy to build credibility and adoption in clinical practice

Supporting Evidence

•Mechanism of action: Nexalin's DIFS technology has been confirmed in peer-reviewed studies to affect deep brain structures associated with mood and cognition.

•Patient outcomes: Peer-reviewed data highlight measurable changes in brain activity, supporting the company's mission to provide effective, non-invasive solutions.

•Regulatory pathway: Nexalin continues to highlight peer-reviewed validation as it advances its technology.

NXL has traded between $0.54 and $3.87 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $0.55, down 3.80%.

