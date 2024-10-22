Nexalin announced planned clinical trial utilizing Gen-3 Halo headset

Nexalin Technology (NXL) announced plans to commence a new clinical trial in collaboration with the University of California, San Diego. Dr Ming Xiong Huang, the UCSD principal investigator, will utilize his affiliation with the San Diego VA to recruit some of the patients for the study who have been victims of Traumatic Brain Injury. This trial will focus on the effectiveness of Nexalin’s next-generation Gen-3 Halo headset, designed to be used in a virtual clinic model, allowing patients to receive treatment from the convenience and privacy of their own home thus overriding the inconvenience and stigma of visiting a psychiatry office or VA Hospital. This breakthrough approach aims to expand access to care for veterans suffering from mild Traumatic Brain Injury without the need for frequent hospital or clinic visits. The Gen-3 Halo headset incorporates Nexalin’s proprietary Deep Intracranial Frequency Stimulationtechnology, utilizing an advanced 15 milliamp waveform. Building on the success of a previous trial using the Gen-2 15 mAmp console device, the Gen-3 model offers enhanced convenience for in-home treatment while maintaining clinical precision. The new trial will seek to replicate the earlier results, which showed significant improvements in MEG signals and reductions in pain symptoms for mTBI patients. The study titled, “MEG Study of the Transcranial Electrical Stimulation Treatment for Mild Traumatic Brain Injury using the Nexalin Halo Headset that Utilizes the Advanced 15 Milliamp Waveform,” will evaluate the effects of Nexalin’s Gen-3 Halo headset on brain activity and symptom relief in veterans, all while leveraging the ease and accessibility of virtual treatment. Nexalin’s program is aligned with the Veterans Administration’s stated objective of expanding therapeutic telehealth services and expertise for veterans suffering with mTBI, as indicated in their 2025 Professional Judgement Budget. This budget also included over $17B allocated towards veterans’ mental health services, which represents a significant area of interest for the VA.

