Nexa Resources (NEXA) Halts Operations at Morro Agudo Complex

Nexa Resources NEXA announced that mining operations at its Morro Agudo Complex in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil will be suspended, effective May 1, 2024, until further notice. This move is part of its portfolio optimization strategy, aimed at enhancing the free cash flow in line with its disciplined capital allocation framework and long-term value maximization for shareholders.

The Morro Agudo Complex consists of an underground and open pit polymetallic mine, as well as three deposits along the Ambrosia Trend (Ambrosia Sul, Ambrosia Norte and Bonsucesso). The Ambrosia Trend deposits are situated about 15-20 km northeast of Paracatu.

The Ambrósia mine reached the end of its mine life during the fourth quarter of 2020 and operations have since been suspended.

The Morro Agudo Complex produces approximately 1,650t of zinc and 390t of lead per month, which accounts for 5% and 6% of Nexa's zinc and lead production, respectively. In 2023, the mine had produced 23 kt of zinc and 8.3 kt of lead at a sustaining cash cost net of by-products of $0.87 per pound. The mine does not currently have any estimated mineral reserves.

Till April 30, mining activities will be scaled back at Morro Agudo Complex while limestone production activities will continue at full capacity. Nexa will be implementing a structured process aimed at minimizing impacts on its business, particularly on employees and host communities. It will continue to actively assess risk-return alternatives for the Morro Agudo Complex in Brazil.

Despite this decision, the company maintains its consolidated guidance for 2024, provided on Feb 1, 2024.

For 2024, the company expects zinc production to range between 323 kt and 381 kt, higher than 333 kt produced in 2023. This increase will be driven primarily by higher production volumes expected at Aripuanã, assuming the ramp-up activities will continue to progress as planned and conclude in the middle of this year.

Copper output expectations for the year are set at 30-35 kt. The company had produced 33 kt of copper in 2023. Lead production is expected between 66 kt and 82 kt, higher than the 65 kt produced in 2023. Silver production guidance has been set at 11-13 million ounces, compared with 10 million ounces in 2023.

Price Performance

Nexa shares have gained 20.6% in the past year compared with the industry's 3.2% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Nexa currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks from the basic materials space are Ecolab Inc. ECL, Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS and Hawkins, Inc. HWKN. ECL and CRS sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, and HWKN has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ecolab’s 2024 earnings is pegged at $6.39 per share, indicating an increase of 22.7% from the prior year’s reported number. It has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.7%. ECL shares have gained 45% in a year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Carpenter Technology’s 2024 earnings is pegged at $4.00 per share. The consensus estimate for 2024 earnings has moved 1% north in the past 60 days. It has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.3%. CRS shares have gained 64% in a year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hawkins’ fiscal 2024 earnings is pegged at $3.61 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 26.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HWKN’s current-year earnings has been revised 4.3% north in the past 60 days. It has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 30.6%. The company’s shares have rallied 84% in the past year.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.