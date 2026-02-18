NEXA or TECK: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Mining - Miscellaneous sector might want to consider either Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) or Teck Resources Ltd (TECK). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Nexa Resources S.A. has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Teck Resources Ltd has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that NEXA has an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

NEXA currently has a forward P/E ratio of 7.52, while TECK has a forward P/E of 27.26. We also note that NEXA has a PEG ratio of 0.21. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. TECK currently has a PEG ratio of 0.54.

Another notable valuation metric for NEXA is its P/B ratio of 1.18. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, TECK has a P/B of 1.48.

These metrics, and several others, help NEXA earn a Value grade of B, while TECK has been given a Value grade of D.

NEXA sticks out from TECK in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that NEXA is the better option right now.

