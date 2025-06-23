NEWTON GOLF Celebrates Miguel Ángel Jiménez's Victory Using Fast Motion Shaft at Kaulig Companies Championship

Miguel Ángel Jiménez won the Kaulig Companies Championship using Newton Golf's Fast Motion Shaft, securing his 17th title.

Quiver AI Summary

NEWTON GOLF Company announced the success of Miguel Ángel Jiménez, who won the Kaulig Companies Championship on the PGA TOUR Champions using the company's Fast Motion Shaft. This victory marks Jiménez's third major title on the tour and highlights the performance of the Newton Fast Motion shaft, which he recently added to his equipment, resulting in two wins in just five tournaments. The Fast Motion series features innovations like an Elongated Bend Profile and Kinetic Energy Storage, designed for golfers seeking lighter shafts without sacrificing stability. With growing demand for these high-performance, lightweight shafts, Newton Golf aims to expand its market presence and continues to showcase its commitment to innovative golf equipment.

Potential Positives

Miguel Ángel Jiménez won the Kaulig Companies Championship using Newton Golf's Fast Motion Shaft, highlighting the product's effectiveness on a prominent stage.

This victory marks Jiménez's third major championship title on the PGA TOUR Champions, which enhances the credibility and visibility of Newton Golf's products.

The Fast Motion shaft has attracted interest from 10 professional golfers with a combined total of 10 major championships, demonstrating strong market acceptance and endorsement from elite players.

Newton Golf's innovative shaft design, aimed at providing lighter options while maintaining performance, positions the company well in a growing segment of the golfing market.

Potential Negatives

Absence of solid financial results or statistics related to the sales impact of the new product, which raises concerns about the effectiveness of marketing and competitive positioning.

The mention of forward-looking statements introduces uncertainty regarding future performance and reveals potential risks that could affect investor confidence.

The company's previous name, Sacks Parente, may imply a lack of brand stability or continuity, which could cause skepticism among consumers and investors.

FAQ

What is the Newton Fast Motion Shaft?

The Newton Fast Motion Shaft is a technologically advanced golf shaft designed for optimal performance and lightweight construction.

Who won the Kaulig Companies Championship using Newton products?

Miguel Ángel Jiménez won the Kaulig Companies Championship equipped with the Newton Fast Motion Shaft.

How does the Newton Fast Motion Shaft improve performance?

The shaft enhances performance through innovations like Kinetic Energy Storage and Symmetry 360 Construction, promoting stability and control.

Why is the Fast Motion Shaft significant for golfers?

It caters to players seeking lighter shafts without sacrificing stability, resulting in faster swing speeds and improved consistency.

Where can I find more information about Newton Golf products?

You can visit www.newtongolfir.com for details on products, company news, and updates.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$NWTG Insider Trading Activity

$NWTG insiders have traded $NWTG stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NWTG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRETT WIDNEY HOGE has made 7 purchases buying 90,579 shares for an estimated $160,488 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GREGOR ALASDAIR CAMPBELL (Executive Chairman & CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 52,500 shares for an estimated $131,350 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Full Release



CAMARILLO, Calif., June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- NEWTON GOLF Company (Nasdaq: NWTG) (“NEWTON GOLF” or the “Company”), a technology-forward golf company with a growing portfolio of golf products—including putters, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related accessories—celebrated another strong showing this week as Miguel Ángel Jiménez captured the Kaulig Companies Championship on the PGA TOUR Champions equipped with Newton’s Fast Motion Shaft. The victory marked his third major champioinship title on the PGA TOUR Champions -and the second major championship win with a Newton Motion shaft, following Doug Barron’s major championship victory earlier in 2024.





Jimenéz secured his 17



th



PGA TOUR Champions title, while maintaining his number one ranking, with a birdie on the second sudden-death playoff hole. The victory is his fourth title of the season and his second since putting the Newton Fast Motion shaft in the bag just five starts ago. Since debuting the shaft at the Regions Tradition in mid-May, Jiménez has posted two wins and one-top-10 finish, highlighting the consistency and confidence he’s found with the Newton Fast Motion in play.





One of the most decorated and charismatic figures in professional golf, Jiménez has tallied 45 global victories across the PGA TOUR Champions, DP World Tour and other international events. He is a four-time Ryder Cup team member for Europe and remains a dominant force on Tour in 2025.





“The momentum Miguel has speaks for itself, and we’re proud to be a part of his success,” said Dr. Greg Campbell, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Newton Golf. “Congratulations to Miguel for another incredible win. When elite players trust our shafts in the biggest moments, it’s the ultimate validation of the innovation and precision we build into every product.”





The Fast Motion shaft has already proven itself on Tour, with 10 professionals – who have a combined 10 major championships in their careers - putting it into play across the PGA TOUR Champions and LPGA Tour. Overall, more than 40 professionals on these tours are gaming Newton Motion shafts.





Building on the four key innovations of the Newton Motion shaft—including Elongated Bend Profile, Kinetic Energy Storage, Symmetry 360 Construction, and Variable Bend Profile—the Newton Fast Motion series caters specifically to players who demand lighter shafts without compromising stability, straightness, or control.







Light Yet Stable: High-Modulus Toray Carbon Fibers







The Newton Fast Motion shafts are constructed with advanced high-modulus Toray carbon fibers, known for their superior strength-to- weight ratio. This design reduces shaft weight by approximately 10 grams compared to the Motion series, enabling faster swing speeds while maintaining tight dispersion, exceptional straightness, and stability. Players can feel the shaft load naturally during the swing. This makes it easier to time and sequence the motion for more consistent strikes.





“Roughly 30–40% of driver shafts in Regular and Stiff flexes fall under the 55-gram weight category, serving golfers who seek added swing speed without losing control,” added Dr. Greg Campbell, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Newton Golf. “This new line reflects our commitment to supporting the growing market segment of golfers seeking additional swing speed by utilizing lighter driver shafts.”







Distinctive Design: Red-to-Gold Finish That Changes Under Sunlight







The Newton Fast Motion series features a striking red-to-gold finish that shifts color under sunlight. Every shaft is proudly Made in the U.S.A. at Newton Golf’s St. Joseph, Missouri facility, enabling tight quality control and supporting growing demand from club fitters, retailers, and international distributors.







A Lighter Shaft Powered by Newton's Four Core Technologies











Elongated Bend Profile



– Optimized for fairway wood lengths, the Fast Motion shaft flexes across its full length—from grip to tip— delivering improved clubhead speed.



– Optimized for fairway wood lengths, the Fast Motion shaft flexes across its full length—from grip to tip— delivering improved clubhead speed.





Kinetic Energy Storage Optimization



– Proprietary construction enables efficient energy storage during the swing and controlled







release at impact for a significant boost in exit velocity.









Symmetry 360™ Construction



– This design eliminates shaft spine, providing consistent flex regardless of clocking position— critical for adjustable drivers and fairway woods.



– This design eliminates shaft spine, providing consistent flex regardless of clocking position— critical for adjustable drivers and fairway woods.





Variable Bend Profile



– Each flex is tuned based on swing speed rather than age or gender. Slower swings benefit from greater flex







and torque, while faster swings require the opposite.





Additionally, the Newton Fast Motion shaft replaces traditional flex labels (Ladies, Senior, Stiff, etc.) with Newton’s proprietary DOT system. Ranging from one to seven dots, the system enables precise matching of shaft performance to individual swing profiles—allowing fitters to fine-tune performance more intuitively than legacy flex categories.





With demand for lightweight performance shafts growing—particularly among club fitters and moderate swing speed players—Newton Golf believes the Fast Motion series is well-positioned to drive continued growth and brand momentum throughout 2025 and beyond.







Product Access & Media









Order Newton Fast Motion shaft,



Click Here



.









To watch the product promo video,



Click Here











To download high-resolution press photos,



Click Here











Investor Alerts







Stay updated with the latest from Newton Golf! Sign up for investor alerts at



newtongolfir.com/email-alerts



to receive company news and strategic developments directly to your inbox.





For more information, visit



www.newtongolfir.com



.







About NEWTON GOLF







At Newton Golf, we harness the power of physics to revolutionize golf equipment design. Formerly known as Sacks Parente, our rebranding reflects our commitment to innovation inspired by Sir Isaac Newton, the father of physics. By applying Newtonian principles to every aspect of our design process, we create precision-engineered golf equipment—including Newton Motion shafts and Gravity putters—that delivers unmatched stability, control, and performance. Our mission is to empower golfers with scientifically advanced tools that maximize consistency and accuracy, ensuring every swing is backed by the laws of physics.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or the future financial performance of Newton Golf Company (the “Company”) and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.





In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "intends," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "continues," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected benefits of the reverse stock split, the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements, the potential for increased institutional investor interest, the Company’s future growth strategy, expansion of its product portfolio, anticipated financial performance, and future business prospects.





These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current expectations and projections based on information available as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, general economic, financial, and business conditions; changes in consumer demand and industry trends; the Company’s ability to successfully implement its strategic initiatives; competition in the golf equipment market; supply chain disruptions; regulatory compliance and legal proceedings; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.





The Company cautions investors that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those projected. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.







Media Contact:







Beth Gast





BG Public Relations



beth.gast@bgpublicrelations.com









Investor Contact:







Scott McGowan





Investor Brand Network (IBN) Phone: 310.299.1717





ir@newtongolfco.co



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.