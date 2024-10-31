NewtekOne Appoints CJ Brunet to Board of Directors

Newtek Business ( (NEWT) ) has issued an announcement.

NewtekOne, Inc. has announced the appointment of Craig “CJ” Brunet to its Board of Directors, highlighting his extensive expertise in cyber security, information technology, and risk management. With over 50 years of experience, including past leadership roles at NewtekOne, Brunet is set to enhance the Board’s strategic direction, particularly in technology and compliance. His role is also expected to include chairing a new Technology Steering Committee, strengthening the company’s commitment to growth and innovation in financial solutions.

Learn more about NEWT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.