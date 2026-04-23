Newsmax (NMAX) Moves 26.9% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Newsmax NMAX shares soared 26.9% in the last trading session to close at $9.24. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 14.5% gain over the past four weeks.

Newsmax is benefiting from multi-platform expansion, rising affiliate fees, strong ad demand, loyal audience engagement, diversified revenues, and a debt-free balance sheet supporting accelerated 2026 growth.

This media outlet known for its conservative following and views is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.04 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +92.5%. Revenues are expected to be $50.26 million, up 11% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Newsmax, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 100% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on NMAX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Newsmax belongs to the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry. Another stock from the same industry, Bilibili BILI, closed the last trading session 2.6% lower at $22.77. Over the past month, BILI has returned -0.3%.

For Bilibili, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -3.6% over the past month to $0.17. This represents a change of +41.7% from what the company reported a year ago. Bilibili currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.