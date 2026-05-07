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News Corporation Q3 Sales Increase

May 07, 2026 — 05:13 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - News Corporation (NWS) reported a profit for third quarter of $89 million

The company's earnings totaled $89 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $103 million, or $0.14 per share, last year.

Excluding items, News Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $118 million or $0.21 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.8% to $2.185 billion from $2.009 billion last year.

News Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $89 Mln. vs. $103 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.16 vs. $0.14 last year. -Revenue: $2.185 Bln vs. $2.009 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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