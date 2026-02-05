News Corporation Profit Declines In Q2

(RTTNews) - News Corporation (NWS) announced earnings for second quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $193 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $215 million, or $0.38 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.8% to $2.36 billion from $2.23 billion last year.

News Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

