Markets
NWS

News Corp Extends CEO Robert Thomson's Contract Through 2030

June 22, 2025 — 09:15 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - News Corp (NWS, NWSA, NWS.AX) announced Sunday that it has extended the contract of its Chief Executive Officer, Robert Thomson, through June 2030. He has held the role since 2013.

The company noted that the extension reflects Thomson's exceptional track record of transformational leadership, value creation, and effective advocacy for journalism and intellectual property protection.

"Robert has been instrumental in News Corp's growth and transformation, and his vision and leadership are extremely important as the company continues to navigate this era of rapid change," said News Corp Chair Lachlan Murdoch.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NWS
NWSA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.