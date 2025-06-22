News Corp Extends CEO Robert Thomson's Contract Through 2030

(RTTNews) - News Corp (NWS, NWSA, NWS.AX) announced Sunday that it has extended the contract of its Chief Executive Officer, Robert Thomson, through June 2030. He has held the role since 2013.

The company noted that the extension reflects Thomson's exceptional track record of transformational leadership, value creation, and effective advocacy for journalism and intellectual property protection.

"Robert has been instrumental in News Corp's growth and transformation, and his vision and leadership are extremely important as the company continues to navigate this era of rapid change," said News Corp Chair Lachlan Murdoch.

