News Corp. Chief Technology Officer David Kline To Resign

(RTTNews) - News Corp. (NWS, NWSA, NWS.AX) announced Tuesday that David Kline, the company's Chief Technology Officer, will resign from his role to accept a position outside the organization. He will remain with News Corp through June 30, 2025, and a search is beginning for his successor.

Since joining News Corp in January 2020, Kline's leadership has been instrumental in advancing the organization's technology operations across enterprise systems, product offerings and solution delivery.

Kline joined News Corp in 2020 from Viacom where he served as Executive Vice President of Technology and Chief Technology and Information Officer since 2010.

Prior to Viacom, Kline served as Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer for Discovery Communications where he was responsible for worldwide technology, facilities and real estate management.

Before Discovery Communications, Kline served as Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer for AMC Networks a subsidiary of Cablevisions Systems Corp. In addition, he has held leadership positions at Integrated Systems Group and Northwell Health Systems.

