Markets
NWS

News Corp. Authorizes $1 Bln Stock Repurchase Program

July 15, 2025 — 10:52 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - News Corp. (NWS, NWSA) Tuesday said it has authorized a new $1 billion stock repurchase program.

The program is in addition to the existing $1 billion program authorized in September 2021, of which $303 million remains outstanding.

The company said it intends to begin executing share repurchases at an accelerated rate following the fiscal 2025 fourth quarter earnings release in early August.

The company intends to repurchase, from time to time, in the open market or otherwise, a combination of the company's Class A common stock and Class B common stock.

"We believe our stock is trading at a significant discount to its intrinsic value, so we are launching a new $1 billion buyback program, which is in addition to the $303 million remaining under our existing program. We also expect to increase meaningfully and materially the pace of repurchases from the current daily rate," said Robert Thomson, News Corp Chief Executive.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NWS
NWSA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.