Newron Pharma: Preclinical Study Shows Therapeutic Potential Of Evenamide

August 11, 2025 — 01:35 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Newron Pharmaceuticals reported the publication of preclinical research in the peer-reviewed journal Neuropsychopharmacology on the mechanism and site of action of evenamide as a potential treatment for schizophrenia. The findings, using the neurodevelopmental methylazoxymethanol acetate animal model, indicated that evenamide, Newron's glutamate modulator, could offer a therapeutic strategy capable of addressing positive, cognitive, and negative symptoms of schizophrenia.

"The study findings suggest that evenamide has high therapeutic potential for treating multiple symptom domains of schizophrenia," said Senior study author Anthony Grace of the University of Pittsburgh.

